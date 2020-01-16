Adv Auto Parts 155.94
Abbott Labs 88.27
ADM 45.34
Alliant Energy 56.78
Ameriprise 171.94
AutoZone, Inc 1142.12
Boeing 332.00
Bank of America 34.72
BP PLC ADR 38.44
ConAgra Foods 32.30
Caterpillar 147.89
Clorox 157.14
ChevronTexaco 116.88
Darling Int’l 29.17
Deere & Co. 172.00
Dollar General 154.76
Ennis Bus Forms 22.00
Eaton Corp 94.83
Exelon 46.74
Fastenal 37.31
General Electric 11.84
Goodyear Tire 15.04
Harley Davidson 35.76
Hewlett Packard 21.67
IBM 138.02
International Paper 45.35
Illinois Tool Works 179.78
Johnson & Johnson 148.20
JP Morgan 137.22
Kohl’s 47.03
McDonald’s Corp. 210.91
Merck & Co. 91.19
Microsoft 166.17
Pepsico 139.61
Pfizer 40.61
Principal Financial 56.10
Proctor & Gamble 126.10
Prudential 95.38
Sherwin Williams 584.99
Target 116.34
Tyson Foods 90.04
Texas Instruments 130.16
Union Pacific 183.97
US Bancorp 55.20
US Cellular 36.44
Verizon 59.65
Walt Disney Co. 145.09
Wal-Mart 115.87
Williams Co. 24.04
