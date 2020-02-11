Adv Auto Parts 132.11
Abbott Labs 89.17
ADM 46.12
Alliant Energy 58.39
Ameriprise 177.63
AutoZone, Inc 1051.22
Boeing 344.42
Bank of America 34.77
BP PLC ADR 36.55
ConAgra Foods 32.80
Caterpillar 136.19
Clorox 164.76
ChevronTexaco 111.21
Darling Int’l 28.54
Deere & Co. 170.26
Dollar General 155.95
Ennis Bus Forms 21.34
Eaton Corp 103.53
Exelon 49.34
Fastenal 37.82
General Electric 12.85
Goodyear Tire 11.56
Harley Davidson 34.18
Hewlett Packard 22.23
IBM 153.48
International Paper 44.37
Illinois Tool Works 187.13
Johnson & Johnson 151.99
JP Morgan 138.00
Kohl’s 44.44
McDonald’s Corp. 215.73
Merck & Co. 85.25
Microsoft 184.44
Pepsico 146.08
Pfizer 38.09
Principal Financial 56.34
Proctor & Gamble 124.16
Prudential 95.87
Sherwin Williams 577.04
Target 116.69
Tyson Foods 80.99
Texas Instruments 130.70
Union Pacific 183.30
US Bancorp 54.93
US Cellular 35.35
Verizon 58.69
Walt Disney Co. 141.01
Wal-Mart 115.40
Williams Co. 21.47
