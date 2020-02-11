Adv Auto Parts          132.11

Abbott Labs       89.17

ADM          46.12

Alliant Energy   58.39

Ameriprise           177.63

AutoZone, Inc           1051.22

Boeing                344.42

Bank of America           34.77

BP PLC ADR          36.55

ConAgra Foods     32.80

Caterpillar      136.19

Clorox      164.76

ChevronTexaco  111.21

Darling Int’l     28.54

Deere & Co.      170.26

Dollar General     155.95

Ennis Bus Forms     21.34

Eaton Corp    103.53

Exelon      49.34

Fastenal    37.82

General Electric 12.85

Goodyear Tire      11.56

Harley Davidson           34.18

Hewlett Packard     22.23

IBM    153.48

International Paper     44.37

Illinois Tool Works    187.13

Johnson & Johnson     151.99

JP Morgan      138.00

Kohl’s        44.44

McDonald’s Corp.       215.73

Merck & Co.     85.25

Microsoft      184.44

Pepsico     146.08

Pfizer     38.09

Principal Financial      56.34

Proctor & Gamble      124.16

Prudential     95.87

Sherwin Williams     577.04

Target      116.69

Tyson Foods    80.99

Texas Instruments    130.70

Union Pacific      183.30

US Bancorp      54.93

US Cellular    35.35

Verizon      58.69

Walt Disney Co. 141.01

Wal-Mart      115.40

Williams Co.     21.47

