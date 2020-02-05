Adv Auto Parts 137.02
Abbott Labs 89.56
ADM 46.07
Alliant Energy 58.56
Ameriprise 176.06
AutoZone, Inc 1073.25
Boeing 329.55
Bank of America 34.71
BP PLC ADR 37.67
ConAgra Foods 32.67
Caterpillar 137.44
Clorox 165.34
ChevronTexaco 110.28
Darling Int’l 28.76
Deere & Co. 168.35
Dollar General 157.26
Ennis Bus Forms 21.42
Eaton Corp 102.34
Exelon 48.33
Fastenal 37.65
General Electric 12.86
Goodyear Tire 13.89
Harley Davidson 35.34
Hewlett Packard 21.78
IBM 156.33
International Paper 44.04
Illinois Tool Works 185.76
Johnson & Johnson 153.99
JP Morgan 137.59
Kohl’s 46.07
McDonald’s Corp. 214.37
Merck & Co. 85.83
Microsoft 179.90
Pepsico 144.30
Pfizer 38.17
Principal Financial 56.14
Proctor & Gamble 126.81
Prudential 95.64
Sherwin Williams 582.44
Target 115.53
Tyson Foods 84.11
Texas Instruments 132.44
Union Pacific 185.09
US Bancorp 55.20
US Cellular 33.99
Verizon 59.13
Walt Disney Co. 141.37
Wal-Mart 116.81
Williams Co. 21.65
