Adv Auto Parts 156.81
Abbott Labs 86.33
ADM 45.67
Alliant Energy 53.75
Ameriprise 167.66
AutoZone, Inc 1,165.09
Boeing 333.57
Bank of America 34.86
BP PLC ADR 39.85
ConAgra Foods 33.53
Caterpillar 148.39
Clorox 153.35
ChevronTexaco 120.60
Darling Int’l 28.90
Deere & Co. 176.82
Dollar General 154.59
Ennis Bus Forms 21.81
Eaton Corp 95.39
Exelon 45.63
Fastenal 36.00
General Electric 12.14
Goodyear Tire 14.95
Harley Davidson 36.56
Hewlett Packard 20.62
IBM 134.12
International Paper 43.93
Illinois Tool Works 178.59
Johnson & Johnson 144.13
JP Morgan 138.21
Kohl’s 50.08
McDonald’s Corp. 202.33
Merck & Co. 91.63
Microsoft 159.03
Pepsico 136.15
Pfizer 38.88
Principal Financial 55.00
Proctor & Gamble 122.76
Prudential 93.48
Sherwin Williams 563.44
Target 123.58
Tyson Foods 90.12
Texas Instruments 126.96
Union Pacific 179.46
US Bancorp 57.69
US Cellular 35.57
Verizon 60.26
Walt Disney Co. 145.68
Wal-Mart 117.64
Williams Co. 23.90
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.