Adv Auto Parts 154.95
Abbott Labs 85.87
ADM 45.11
Alliant Energy 53.80
Ameriprise 165.69
AutoZone, Inc 1145.49
Boeing 337.22
Bank of America 34.62
BP PLC ADR 39.43
ConAgra Foods 32.34
Caterpillar 146.38
Clorox 151.52
ChevronTexaco 119.04
Darling Int’l 28.70
Deere & Co. 173.73
Dollar General 152.15
Ennis Bus Forms 22.05
Eaton Corp 94.84
Exelon 45.68
Fastenal 35.93
General Electric 12.06
Goodyear Tire 15.06
Harley Davidson 36.01
Hewlett Packard 20.65
IBM 134.15
International Paper 43.48
Illinois Tool Works 177.76
Johnson & Johnson 144.97
JP Morgan 135.87
Kohl’s 50.17
McDonald’s Corp. 202.59
Merck & Co. 89.23
Microsoft 157.58
Pepsico 134.01
Pfizer 38.76
Principal Financial 55.35
Proctor & Gamble 122.00
Prudential 93.35
Sherwin Williams 560.42
Target 123.79
Tyson Foods 88.84
Texas Instruments 129.41
Union Pacific 178.03
US Bancorp 57.15
US Cellular 35.20
Verizon 59.60
Walt Disney Co. 145.68
Wal-Mart 116.53
Williams Co. 23.91
