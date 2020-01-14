Adv Auto Parts 148.97
Abbott Labs 85.73
ADM 44.49
Alliant Energy 55.62
Ameriprise 168.37
AutoZone, Inc 1136.51
Boeing 332.34
Bank of America 35.32
BP PLC ADR 38.81
ConAgra Foods 32.14
Caterpillar 146.65
Clorox 156.28
ChevronTexaco 116.27
Darling Int’l 29.27
Deere & Co. 173.67
Dollar General 157.92
Ennis Bus Forms 21.75
Eaton Corp 94.05
Exelon 45.81
Fastenal 36.81
General Electric 12.02
Goodyear Tire 15.00
Harley Davidson 35.61
Hewlett Packard 21.41
IBM 135.76
International Paper 44.40
Illinois Tool Works 178.64
Johnson & Johnson 146.48
JP Morgan 138.73
Kohl’s 46.53
McDonald’s Corp. 181.31
Merck & Co. 89.92
Microsoft 162.13
Pepsico 136.85
Pfizer 40.06
Principal Financial 55.75
Proctor & Gamble 124.65
Prudential 94.82
Sherwin Williams 574.51
Target 125.24
Tyson Foods 91.91
Texas Instruments 130.67
Union Pacific 180.76
US Bancorp 56.58
US Cellular 35.42
Verizon 59.04
Walt Disney Co. 145.20
Wal-Mart 116.17
Williams Co. 23.83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.