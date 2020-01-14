Adv Auto Parts          148.97

Abbott Labs       85.73

ADM          44.49

Alliant Energy   55.62

Ameriprise           168.37

AutoZone, Inc           1136.51

Boeing                332.34

Bank of America           35.32

BP PLC ADR          38.81

ConAgra Foods     32.14

Caterpillar      146.65

Clorox      156.28

ChevronTexaco  116.27

Darling Int’l     29.27

Deere & Co.      173.67

Dollar General     157.92

Ennis Bus Forms     21.75

Eaton Corp    94.05

Exelon      45.81

Fastenal    36.81

General Electric 12.02

Goodyear Tire      15.00

Harley Davidson           35.61

Hewlett Packard     21.41

IBM    135.76

International Paper     44.40

Illinois Tool Works    178.64

Johnson & Johnson     146.48

JP Morgan      138.73

Kohl’s        46.53

McDonald’s Corp.       181.31

Merck & Co.     89.92

Microsoft      162.13

Pepsico     136.85

Pfizer     40.06

Principal Financial      55.75

Proctor & Gamble      124.65

Prudential     94.82

Sherwin Williams     574.51

Target      125.24

Tyson Foods    91.91

Texas Instruments    130.67

Union Pacific      180.76

US Bancorp      56.58

US Cellular    35.42

Verizon      59.04

Walt Disney Co. 145.20

Wal-Mart      116.17

Williams Co.     23.83

Tags