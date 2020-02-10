Adv Auto Parts 130.71
Abbott Labs 88.29
ADM 45.68
Alliant Energy 58.42
Ameriprise 175.80
AutoZone, Inc 1053.72
Boeing 344.67
Bank of America 34.69
BP PLC ADR 36.19
ConAgra Foods 32.24
Caterpillar 134.32
Clorox 167.66
ChevronTexaco 109.79
Darling Int’l 28.19
Deere & Co. 168.24
Dollar General 155.59
Ennis Bus Forms 21.34
Eaton Corp 102.91
Exelon 48.31
Fastenal 36.94
General Electric 12.91
Goodyear Tire 13.19
Harley Davidson 33.92
Hewlett Packard 21.90
IBM 154.43
International Paper 43.75
Illinois Tool Works 183.84
Johnson & Johnson 151.86
JP Morgan 137.74
Kohl’s 44.09
McDonald’s Corp. 213.21
Merck & Co. 85.67
Microsoft 188.70
Pepsico 145.66
Pfizer 37.81
Principal Financial 55.80
Proctor & Gamble 126.18
Prudential 94.90
Sherwin Williams 572.28
Target 117.00
Tyson Foods 81.58
Texas Instruments 129.65
Union Pacific 184.67
US Bancorp 54.64
US Cellular 33.56
Verizon 60.24
Walt Disney Co. 142.54
Wal-Mart 115.25
Williams Co. 21.44
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.