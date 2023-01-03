Adv Auto Parts 151.54
Abbott Labs 109.58
ADM 89.65
Ameriprise 310.66
AutoZone, Inc. 2,431.06
Boeing 195.39
Bank of America 33.51
BP PLC ADR 34.32
ConAgra Foods 38.83
Caterpillar 238.88
Clorox 142.26
Chevron Texaco 173.99
Darling Int'l. 61.01
Deere & Co. 424.29
Dollar General 246.72
Walt Disney Co. 88.97
Ennis Business Forms 22.76
Eaton Corp. 157.75
Exelon 43.16
Fastenal 47.40
General Electric 84.98
Goodyear Tire 10.19
Harley Davidson 41.12
Hewlett Packard 16.06
IBM 141.55
International Paper 35.41
Illinois Tool Works 220.32
JP Morgan 54.47
Johnson & Johnson 178.19
Kohl's 24.55
Alliant Energy 55.37
McDonald's Corp. 264.33
Merck & Co. 111.14
Microsoft 239.58
Pepisco 179.41
Pfizer 51.26
Principal Financial 83.77
Proctor & Gamble 151.57
Prudential 99.48
Sherwin Williams 239.37
Target 151.73
Tyson Foods 63.60
Texas Instruments 163.21
Union Pacific 207.58
US Bancorp 44.64
US Cellular 21.79
Verizon 40.12
Williams. Co. 32.15
Wal-Mart 143.60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.