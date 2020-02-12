Adv Auto Parts          134.36

Abbott Labs       88.77

ADM          45.62

Alliant Energy   58.66

Ameriprise           178.61

AutoZone, Inc           1063.86

Boeing                347.41

Bank of America           34.92

BP PLC ADR          37.18

ConAgra Foods     32.61

Caterpillar      139.63

Clorox      164.22

ChevronTexaco  112.03

Darling Int’l     28.87

Deere & Co.      171.74

Dollar General     158.64

Ennis Bus Forms     21.36

Eaton Corp    104.03

Exelon      49.26

Fastenal    38.34

General Electric 13.16

Goodyear Tire      11.85

Harley Davidson           34.72

Hewlett Packard     22.48

IBM    155.27

International Paper     44.51

Illinois Tool Works    189.80

Johnson & Johnson     151.17

JP Morgan      138.09

Kohl’s        45.35

McDonald’s Corp.       217.44

Merck & Co.     83.23

Microsoft      184.71

Pepsico     146.08

Pfizer     37.74

Principal Financial      56.51

Proctor & Gamble      123.39

Prudential     95.93

Sherwin Williams     580.08

Target      118.11

Tyson Foods    80.37

Texas Instruments    132.42

Union Pacific      184.89

US Bancorp      54.77

US Cellular    35.94

Verizon      58.24

Walt Disney Co. 141.85

Wal-Mart      115.84

Williams Co.     21.55

