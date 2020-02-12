Adv Auto Parts 134.36
Abbott Labs 88.77
ADM 45.62
Alliant Energy 58.66
Ameriprise 178.61
AutoZone, Inc 1063.86
Boeing 347.41
Bank of America 34.92
BP PLC ADR 37.18
ConAgra Foods 32.61
Caterpillar 139.63
Clorox 164.22
ChevronTexaco 112.03
Darling Int’l 28.87
Deere & Co. 171.74
Dollar General 158.64
Ennis Bus Forms 21.36
Eaton Corp 104.03
Exelon 49.26
Fastenal 38.34
General Electric 13.16
Goodyear Tire 11.85
Harley Davidson 34.72
Hewlett Packard 22.48
IBM 155.27
International Paper 44.51
Illinois Tool Works 189.80
Johnson & Johnson 151.17
JP Morgan 138.09
Kohl’s 45.35
McDonald’s Corp. 217.44
Merck & Co. 83.23
Microsoft 184.71
Pepsico 146.08
Pfizer 37.74
Principal Financial 56.51
Proctor & Gamble 123.39
Prudential 95.93
Sherwin Williams 580.08
Target 118.11
Tyson Foods 80.37
Texas Instruments 132.42
Union Pacific 184.89
US Bancorp 54.77
US Cellular 35.94
Verizon 58.24
Walt Disney Co. 141.85
Wal-Mart 115.84
Williams Co. 21.55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.