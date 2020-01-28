Adv Auto Parts 138.58
Abbott Labs 89.54
ADM 43.92
Alliant Energy 59.15
Ameriprise 165.12
AutoZone, Inc 1107.58
Boeing 316.56
Bank of America 33.24
BP PLC ADR 37.41
ConAgra Foods 33.32
Caterpillar 136.74
Clorox 156.07
ChevronTexaco 111.12
Darling Int’l 28.97
Deere & Co. 162.98
Dollar General 156.66
Ennis Bus Forms 21.30
Eaton Corp 96.27
Exelon 47.73
Fastenal 35.77
General Electric 11.73
Goodyear Tire 13.80
Harley Davidson 33.79
Hewlett Packard 21.64
IBM 139.55
International Paper 42.85
Illinois Tool Works 175.86
Johnson & Johnson 149.50
JP Morgan 134.43
Kohl’s 45.08
McDonald’s Corp. 210.39
Merck & Co. 86.25
Microsoft 165.46
Pepsico 142.44
Pfizer 38.14
Principal Financial 53.85
Proctor & Gamble 126.03
Prudential 92.00
Sherwin Williams 591.05
Target 115.44
Tyson Foods 84.57
Texas Instruments 128.04
Union Pacific 179.64
US Bancorp 53.86
US Cellular 34.99
Verizon 60.70
Walt Disney Co. 138.37
Wal-Mart 116.60
Williams Co. 21.64
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.