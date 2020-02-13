Adv Auto Parts 134.67
Abbott Labs 88.68
ADM 45.27
Alliant Energy 59.38
Ameriprise 178.46
AutoZone, Inc 1067.53
Boeing 342.82
Bank of America 34.91
BP PLC ADR 36.18
ConAgra Foods 32.59
Caterpillar 139.72
Clorox 164.75
ChevronTexaco 111.69
Darling Int’l 28.88
Deere & Co. 170.90
Dollar General 159.83
Ennis Bus Forms 21.35
Eaton Corp 102.91
Exelon 49.57
Fastenal 38.24
General Electric 12.94
Goodyear Tire 11.59
Harley Davidson 34.56
Hewlett Packard 22.24
IBM 154.44
International Paper 43.45
Illinois Tool Works 189.05
Johnson & Johnson 150.09
JP Morgan 137.88
Kohl’s 44.64
McDonald’s Corp. 217.42
Merck & Co. 81.95
Microsoft 183.71
Pepsico 146.47
Pfizer 36.94
Principal Financial 55.99
Proctor & Gamble 124.98
Prudential 95.56
Sherwin Williams 579.92
Target 118.29
Tyson Foods 81.18
Texas Instruments 132.81
Union Pacific 184.65
US Bancorp 54.20
US Cellular 35.20
Verizon 58.65
Walt Disney Co. 140.90
Wal-Mart 117.44
Williams Co. 21.61
