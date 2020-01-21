Adv Auto Parts 149.00
Abbott Labs 89.79
ADM 45.12
Alliant Energy 57.36
Ameriprise 170.29
AutoZone, Inc 1155.00
Boeing 313.37
Bank of America 34.26
BP PLC ADR 38.32
ConAgra Foods 32.76
Caterpillar 145.85
Clorox 159.10
ChevronTexaco 113.31
Darling Int’l 28.89
Deere & Co. 172.56
Dollar General 157.53
Ennis Bus Forms 21.77
Eaton Corp 94.52
Exelon 47.58
Fastenal 35.83
General Electric 11.66
Goodyear Tire 14.61
Harley Davidson 35.18
Hewlett Packard 21.97
IBM 139.17
International Paper 44.54
Illinois Tool Works 177.88
Johnson & Johnson 149.27
JP Morgan 136.84
Kohl’s 46.16
McDonald’s Corp. 211.16
Merck & Co. 89.96
Microsoft 166.50
Pepsico 141.86
Pfizer 40.36
Principal Financial 55.62
Proctor & Gamble 126.14
Prudential 95.49
Sherwin Williams 593.06
Target 114.02
Tyson Foods 87.47
Texas Instruments 130.86
Union Pacific 182.46
US Bancorp 54.42
US Cellular 35.95
Verizon 60.32
Walt Disney Co. 143.56
Wal-Mart 115.59
Williams Co. 23.01
