Adv Auto Parts 139.06
Abbott Labs 89.58
ADM 43.53
Alliant Energy 58.83
Ameriprise 162.39
AutoZone, Inc 1114.49
Boeing 316.60
Bank of America 32.85
BP PLC ADR 37.44
ConAgra Foods 32.53
Caterpillar 135.73
Clorox 159.99
ChevronTexaco 110.37
Darling Int’l 28.70
Deere & Co. 163.28
Dollar General 155.87
Ennis Bus Forms 21.36
Eaton Corp 94.65
Exelon 47.27
Fastenal 35.25
General Electric 11.44
Goodyear Tire 13.75
Harley Davidson 34.83
Hewlett Packard 21.56
IBM 138.60
International Paper 42.56
Illinois Tool Works 173.36
Johnson & Johnson 148.75
JP Morgan 132.03
Kohl’s 44.68
McDonald’s Corp. 209.34
Merck & Co. 86.10
Microsoft 162.28
Pepsico 142.14
Pfizer 40.18
Principal Financial 52.91
Proctor & Gamble 125.86
Prudential 90.37
Sherwin Williams 584.06
Target 115.79
Tyson Foods 84.14
Texas Instruments 126.31
Union Pacific 178.30
US Bancorp 53.55
US Cellular 34.73
Verizon 59.89
Walt Disney Co. 135.82
Wal-Mart 115.86
Williams Co. 21.61
