Adv Auto Parts          139.06

Abbott Labs       89.58

ADM          43.53

Alliant Energy   58.83

Ameriprise           162.39

AutoZone, Inc           1114.49

Boeing                316.60

Bank of America           32.85

BP PLC ADR          37.44

ConAgra Foods     32.53

Caterpillar      135.73

Clorox      159.99

ChevronTexaco  110.37

Darling Int’l     28.70

Deere & Co.      163.28

Dollar General     155.87

Ennis Bus Forms     21.36

Eaton Corp    94.65

Exelon      47.27

Fastenal    35.25

General Electric 11.44

Goodyear Tire      13.75

Harley Davidson           34.83

Hewlett Packard     21.56

IBM    138.60

International Paper     42.56

Illinois Tool Works    173.36

Johnson & Johnson     148.75

JP Morgan      132.03

Kohl’s        44.68

McDonald’s Corp.       209.34

Merck & Co.     86.10

Microsoft      162.28

Pepsico     142.14

Pfizer     40.18

Principal Financial      52.91

Proctor & Gamble      125.86

Prudential     90.37

Sherwin Williams     584.06

Target      115.79

Tyson Foods    84.14

Texas Instruments    126.31

Union Pacific      178.30

US Bancorp      53.55

US Cellular    34.73

Verizon      59.89

Walt Disney Co. 135.82

Wal-Mart      115.86

Williams Co.     21.61

Tags