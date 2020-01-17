Adv Auto Parts 151.05
Abbott Labs 89.00
ADM 45.25
Alliant Energy 57.16
Ameriprise 172.42
AutoZone, Inc 1155.00
Boeing 324.15
Bank of America 34.71
BP PLC ADR 38.77
ConAgra Foods 33.33
Caterpillar 147.75
Clorox 157.71
ChevronTexaco 115.56
Darling Int’l 29.28
Deere & Co. 176.19
Dollar General 157.99
Ennis Bus Forms 21.97
Eaton Corp 95.62
Exelon 47.39
Fastenal 36.80
General Electric 11.81
Goodyear Tire 14.93
Harley Davidson 35.72
Hewlett Packard 21.97
IBM 138.28
International Paper 45.74
Illinois Tool Works 180.39
Johnson & Johnson 149.17
JP Morgan 138.15
Kohl’s 47.00
McDonald’s Corp. 211.98
Merck & Co. 90.98
Microsoft 167.10
Pepsico 141.26
Pfizer 40.51
Principal Financial 57.08
Proctor & Gamble 126.38
Prudential 97.09
Sherwin Williams 594.46
Target 116.91
Tyson Foods 89.87
Texas Instruments 131.70
Union Pacific 185.32
US Bancorp 60.12
US Cellular 36.33
Verizon 60.12
Walt Disney Co. 144.25
Wal-Mart 114.93
Williams Co. 23.86
