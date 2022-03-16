CLINTON - Locals celebrated the upcoming holiday with a weekend pickleball tournament at the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association indoor location in Clinton.
The RCTPA hosted the 70-person Shamrock Pickleball Tournament.
Finishing in first place at 4.0 mixed doubles was Andrea Willoughby and Alex Anderson. Cindy Nelson and Brad Nolan were the runner-ups.
At 3.5 mixed doubles, Jackie Peters and John Peters won the tournament. Deb Olson and Gerry Freudenberg came in second place.
At 3.0 mixed, the winners were the pair of Deanna Hahn and Steve Drury, beating out second place Marge Sullivan and Doug Sullivan.
Steve Jensen and Connor Flack beat out Matt Edwards and Matt Birkhoffer to take first at 4.0 men’s. Todd Pustelnik and Mike Grosz won 3.5 men’s.
At 4.0 women’s, the winners were Myrna Seline and Yen Dao. Jessica Starr and Sue Knuth won 3.5 women’s. Dawn Schuetzle and Val Geary won 3.0 women’s.
In singles, Cecil Roth was the overall winner. Coming in second was Barb Brondyke and Randy Schmitt finished third.
