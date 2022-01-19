WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday announced a $829.1 million investment in lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River with funding made available by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Iowa’s agriculture, manufacturing and shipping industries rely on a functioning and efficient lock and dam system along the Mississippi River to move goods," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. "It’s an issue I often hear about during my 99 county meetings and regularly raise with the Army Corps of Engineers, so I’m pleased to report that the they’ll be investing more than $829 million for updates to these locks and dams. When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on."
Grassley was one of 19 Republicans to back the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which continues to boost critical infrastructure projects across Iowa. Lock and dam modernization is among Iowa’s top five infrastructure improvement priorities.
The funding, which is part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, will be used to complete the modernization of Lock & Dam 25, including the construction of a new 1,200-foot lock, as well as an environmental restoration project at Lock & Dam 22 and other small-scale ecosystem and navigation projects in the region.
The announcement comes one month after a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers called on the Army Corps to prioritize the funding for construction of NESP on the Upper Mississippi River System with the $2.5 billion for inland waterways provided in the new infrastructure law.
Originally authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 2007, NESP will modernize and expand seven outdated locks at the most congested lock locations along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers as well as fund nearly $2 billion in ecosystem restoration.
The UMRS transports more than 60 percent of America’s corn and soybeans, is home to 25 percent of North America’s fish species, and is a flyway for 40 percent of North America’s migratory waterfowl and shorebirds.
NESP will create almost 50 million person-hours of living wage construction jobs. A 2019 study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that rebuilding NESP locks would inject $72 billion additional dollars into the nation’s GDP.
