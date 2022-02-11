Most people talk about the importance of reaching a goal weight. If you’re carrying extra weight, you probably already know there are a myriad of health-related reasons to slim down.
It may help you to realize that even small changes in your weight may improve blood sugar, blood pressure, heart health, reduce cholesterol, and decrease your chances of developing diabetes. Did you know that when you lose 10% of your body weight, you are instantly healthier?
There’s no doubt that dropping weight will make you look and feel better, but there are numerous other benefits that you can realize while on your weight loss journey, which have nothing to do with how you look in your skinny jeans.
Losing weight relieves arthritis pain and can keep you from developing arthritis — the less you weigh, the less stress on the joints. Recent studies have shown arthritic pain is reduced and joint functionality significantly improves when weight loss occurs.
Being overweight creates a hormonal imbalance that strongly affects your mood. Losing weight may increase your overall sense of well-being and decrease feelings of depression. Many overweight people suffer from extreme depression.
A recent study found that older adults who were overweight scored worse on cognition tests than adults who were at a healthy weight. Past studies have linked excess weight in animals to cognitive decline, but little has been previously understood about the interaction between obesity and the brain. However, new research suggests that being overweight weakens the blood brain barrier, and this allows substances manufactured by fat to flow to the brain. Researchers also discovered that 12 weeks after weight loss, memory significantly improves.
During sleep, your cells are repaired, and memory is solidified. Sleep apnea is due to excess weight around the throat opening and the most common prescription for sleep apnea is weight loss. In studies involving people with diabetes and sleep apnea, those who lost the greatest weight had the most significant drop in sleep apnea symptoms. Results happen with only a 5% decrease in weight for obese people.
Almost everyone has either heard or read about the global epidemic of type 2 diabetes and its link to obesity. It may be a surprise for many to learn how effective losing weight can be at reversing the impact of type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that type 2 diabetes patients on a restricted eating plan, such as the Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Program, were able to significantly lower their blood sugar and insulin levels while on the program.
The Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Program (DSWLP) has helped a significant number of people reduce their weight by 20 to 50+ pounds in 6 weeks. Interest in the DSWLP as increased due to the amazing weight loss results individuals are experiencing. If you are a person who is interested in losing weight there will be an informational presentation about the DSWLP on Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Call 563-241-8760 to reserve a spot.
