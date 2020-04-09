LOST NATION — Stephen Zilch of Lost Nation urges everyone to “stay strong” during the coronavirus crisis. That’s what he’s doing as he slowly recovers from COVID-19.
Zilch, 29, a graduate of Maquoketa High School, first noticed symptoms March 28. A headache came on day one. The cough and fever arrived on day two.
With a wife of three years, Heather, and 2 1/2-month-old son, Alan, at home, Zilch sought medical attention.
“I was tested that Monday (March 30) at the Maquoketa Family Clinic, but they tested me for the flu and strep first, then once those came back negative they tested me for the virus,” Zilch said.
His COVID test results, which came back positive, returned in two days.
He works as a vehicle detailer at Krieger’s Chevrolet Buick GMC in DeWitt, and when he told his boss he wasn’t feeling well, Zilch was instructed to stay home anyway.
The mandatory quarantine wouldn’t normally bother Zilch, who described himself as a homebody. But, “to be honest, this has been one of the longest weeks in my life.”
Zilch sleeps a lot right now due to lack of energy. He feels “stuffy” inside the house, so he enjoys standing outdoors to breathe in the fresh air when he puts his dog outside.
He keeps his friends and family updated about his condition via short social media posts.
He said his wife, Heather, is having some difficulties with the mandatory quarantine at home.
“I think my wife has had the hardest time staying busy,” he said. “She was very upset when she found out I have the virus. She will call her mom and her sister and take the baby for walks.”
A week after his symptoms arrived, Zilch said his mucus and cough issues abated. His temperature remains slight at about 100 degrees, but he can feel an overall improvement.
“For anyone that doesn’t have or has it, stay strong. It’s a long haul. I've been dealing with it for well enough a week and it feels like every day I could be better, then I check my temp and oh, no, back to bed. But if you can, deal with resting and get plenty of liquid,” Zilch advised.
“I’ll fight this. I don’t know how long I will have this, but I will not be a casualty to it.”
