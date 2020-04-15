COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IOWA — Louisa County is making national headlines, and the situation is less than ideal. A county with a little more than 11,000 people now has a higher rate of the coronavirus, per capita, than New York State. What makes this situation even more dier is there are no hospitals in the entire county.
Louisa County becoming epic center for COVID-19
Joshua Vinson
