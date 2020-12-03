The Clinton LumberKings are the only remaining charter member of the Midwest League.
They joined the league for its inaugural season in 1954, then known as the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League, but professional baseball in Clinton owns even deeper roots. The current home of the LumberKings was built in 1937 as a project of the Works Progress Administration for an estimated cost of $150,000 and was played on and off again until 1954.
Since joining their current league, the LumberKings won Midwest League championships in 1963 and 1991 and seen over 280 players graduated to the Major Leagues.
Dating to 1937, the team has been affiliated with 16 different Major League franchises and began an affiliation with the Miami Marlins in 2019.
Source – Clinton LumberKings web site at https://www.milb.com/clinton/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.