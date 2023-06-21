Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton LumberKings 12 7 0.632 Won 1 7-3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp  7 11 0.389 Won 1 5-5

Quincy Gems 7 12 0.368 Won 2 5-5

Burlington Bees 5 11 0.313 Lost 1 2-8

