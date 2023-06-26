Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton LumberKings 13 9 0.591 Won 1 5-5

Quincy Gems 10 14 0.417 Lost 2 2 5-5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp  9 14 0.391 Won 1 4-6

Burlington Bees 7 13 0.350 Lost 1 4-6

