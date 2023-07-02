Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton 16 10 0.619 Lost 1 6-4

Gems 12 15 0.444 Won 2 7-3

Pistol Shrimp 11 15 0.423 Won 1 5-5

Burlington Bees 10 16 0.385 Lost 2 5-5

