Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|30
|14
|0.682
|Won 1
|8-2
|Lafayette Aviators
|22
|21
|0.512
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|20
|24
|0.455
|Won 4
|7-3
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|20
|24
|0.455
|Won 2
|7-3
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|24
|19
|0.558
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|22
|19
|0.537
|Won 1
|7-3
|REX Baseball
|14
|27
|0.341
|Lost 4
|2-8
|Normal CornBelters
|22
|23
|0.489
|Lost 1
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|24
|18
|0.571
|Lost 4
|5-5
|Quincy Gems
|23
|22
|0.511
|Won 3
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|18
|23
|0.439
|Lost 3
|3-7
|Burlington Bees
|19
|24
|0.442
|Won 2
|4-6
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|31
|14
|0.689
|Lost 2
|5-5
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|24
|17
|0.585
|Won 1
|7-3
|O'Fallon Hoots
|24
|20
|0.545
|Won 6
|8-2
|Alton River Dragons
|15
|29
|0.341
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Jackson Rockabillys
|14
|28
|0.333
|Lost 4
|2-8
