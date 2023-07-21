Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints30140.682Won 18-2
Lafayette Aviators22210.512Lost 24-6
Champion City Kings20240.455Won 47-3
Johnstown Mill Rats20240.455Won 27-3
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans24190.558Lost 14-6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes22190.537Won 17-3
REX Baseball14270.341Lost 42-8
Normal CornBelters22230.489Lost 14-6

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings24180.571Lost 45-5
Quincy Gems23220.511Won 36-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp18230.439Lost 33-7
Burlington Bees19240.442Won 24-6
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish31140.689Lost 25-5
Thrillville Thrillbillies24170.585Won 17-3
O'Fallon Hoots24200.545Won 68-2
Alton River Dragons15290.341Lost 13-7
Jackson Rockabillys14280.333Lost 42-8

