Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton LumberKings 14 9 0.609 Won 2 5-5

Quincy Gems 11 15 0.423 Won 1 6-4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp  10 14 0.417 Won 2 4-6

Burlington Bees 7 14 0.333 Lost 2 4-6

Trending Video