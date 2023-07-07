Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton 18 12 0.600 Won 1 6-4

Pistol Shrimp 14 16 0.467 Won 1 7-3

Gems 14 17 0.452 Lost 1 5-5

Burlington Bees 12 18 0.400 Won 2 5-5

Tags

Trending Video