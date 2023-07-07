Cloudy with showers. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 1:18 pm
W L PCT Streak Last 10
Clinton 18 12 0.600 Won 1 6-4
Pistol Shrimp 14 16 0.467 Won 1 7-3
Gems 14 17 0.452 Lost 1 5-5
Burlington Bees 12 18 0.400 Won 2 5-5
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.