Great River Division

W L PCT Streak Last 10

Clinton LumberKings 12 7 0.632 Won 1 7-3

Quincy Gems 9 12 0.429 Won 4 6-4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp  7 13 0.350 Lost 2 4-6

Burlington Bees 6 12 0.333 Won 1 3-7

Tags

Trending Video