DECORAH, IOWA ---Luther College announces the Spring 2023 Dean's List. The list includes 625 students: 77 first-years, 126 sophomores, 151 juniors, and 271 seniors. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Calamus, IA; Navia-Ayauna Erbst
Camanche, IA; Dylan Determan
Clinton, IA; Abby Struble
Fulton, IL; Lilly Hayden
La Motte, IA; Emma Sanders
Maquoketa, IA; Addie Craig
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.