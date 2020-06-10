The Mississippi Athletic Conference is limiting the number of spectators allowed at each baseball and softball game as sports get underway once again in Iowa.
The athletic conference had previously stated it would limit fans due to social distancing guidelines as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues and released it’s final decisions last week.
The MAC, which includes Clinton High School, is allowing each athlete on each team three gate passes per contests. The athletes are allowed to give those to family members or specified individuals to attend the game.
Only those who receive a gate pass from an active member of the roster will be allowed into the facility.
Games start on June 15.
Clinton Herald
