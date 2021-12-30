CLINTON — Perhaps no one knows people’s habits better than their mail carriers. That knowledge may have saved a Clinton man’s life.
Bill Berner sits by his front window watching westerns on his small, color television. Every morning, he sees James LaShelle through that window when LaShelle delivers Berner’s mail.
“He waves. I wave,” Berner said from his home. But then, Berner went missing from the window.
“Normally when I walk by Bill’s house, he’s in the window, and he’ll wave at me every morning, and he picks up his mail,” LaShelle said.
LaShelle was off work Oct. 28 and he didn’t see Berner when he delivered the mail the following day, he said. Berner was absent again Oct. 30. LaShelle messaged his wife, Jean, who called her friend Angela Simmons, a former neighbor of Berner’s and a former home care worker.
Had LaShelle not known how to reach Simmons, he’d have gone inside and checked on Berner himself, he said.
Simmons was Berner’s upstairs neighbor from 2010 until last year, she said. Berner is a retired farmer who has no family in Clinton, said Simmons. He likes to watch Westerns. “He’s just an amazing fella,” Simmons said.
When Simmons heard from Jean LaShelle, she went to Berner’s apartment to check on him.
“He was on the floor in the kitchen in front of the refrigerator,” said Simmons. “He had his empty water container beside him. He was kind of lethargic. I think the fever and the infection had got to him.”
Simmons and her son had visited Berner on Oct. 27. “We saw him Wednesday night because I bring groceries,” said Simmons. Berner doesn’t drive and doesn’t leave the apartment.
Berner told Simmons that he’d been dragged off the porch by his dog, Toby, earlier that week. Berner didn’t want to see a doctor, said Simmons, but he apparently received an injury that day which led to an infection.
When Simmons arrived, after hearing from LaShelle, she found clothes and blankets on the floor, “and things were moved around like he was trying to get up.”
Berner said he fell in the hallway after taking Toby out at 6:30 or 7 a.m. Oct. 28. Because he couldn’t get up, he crawled where he needed to go. “I was sleeping on the floor,” he said.
Berner was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Berner had an infection and a bit of delirium, said Simmons. He was given fluids for dehydration and antibiotics for the infection.
