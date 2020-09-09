WINDSOR, Mo. — Marvin E. Eggers, 88, of Windsor, Missouri, died Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia, Mo.
He was born April 9, 1932, in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of Ernest G. Eggers and Alverda Marie (Medinger) Eggers. On October 3, 1964, he married Marie Louise Paup in Clinton, Iowa, and she preceded him in death on April 8, 2011.
Marvin was a 1950 graduate of Preston High School, Preston, Iowa. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1956. He worked as a grocery store meat cutter and then for DuPont. He was a life member of the Moose Lodge since 1962. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, IOOF #187 in Windsor, and the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and theatre and music shows, especially in Branson.
Survivors include his son, Steve Eggers (Stacey), Windsor, Mo.; 4 granddaughters, Danielle Eggers, Fort Collins, Colorado, Devin Johnson (Dillon), Ward, Arkansas, and Katie and Ryan Eggers, both of Windsor; 2 great-grandchildren, Kolten and Madison Johnson; and 2 nieces, Shelly Hoffman, Washington, Iowa, and Stacy Bormann, Preston, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Rose Eggers, Preston, Iowa. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne R. Eggers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Windsor, with Father Jim Taranto Celebrant. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church. The Rosary will begin at 10:45 before the Mass. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa, at a later date. The family suggests contributions to the Windsor High School Speech & Theatre program (checks payable to WHS) in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
