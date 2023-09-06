CALAMUS
401 2nd St., 145,000, Albert Portune, Sander Tack and Grace Perales, May 23
DELMAR
713 Main St., 131,000, Abigail Goines, Charles and Caroline Casel, May 17
CHARLOTTE
139 Park Ave., 165,000, James Barlow, Kaleb and Corynn Henry, May 31
GRAND MOUND
2130 215th St., 86,315, Derek Harksen, Scott and Betty Harksen, May 24
LOW MOOR
419 3rd St., 18,000,n Brock Spooner, Joseph Aronson, May 26
WELTON
215 Church St., 139,000, Tristan DeMoss, George and Twilah Raes, May 25
LOST NATION
800 Winter St., 7,500, Michael and Tammi Sagers, Lori and Carl Fuess, May 26
1742 190th St., 335,000, Kaleb and Corynn Henry, Herbert and Diane Wilhelm, May 31
207 Winter St., 125,000, Clarence Merrick, Karen Alitz, May 17
CAMANCHE
1815 9th St., 187,000, Sara VanZuiden, Laura Feuss, May 5
1431 Rosehill Ave., 227,000, Keira Fullick and Evan Hall, Daniel and Kimberly Krueger, May 11
1318 5th St., 155,241, Riley Hill, Mgh Properties, May 15
2104 14th St., 325,000, Daniel and Kimberly Krueger, Anthony Putman, May 11
714 Scott Ct., 136,000, Karla Beckley, Stephen and Tia Nauman, May 19
506 15th Pl., 137,000, Ashton Haskell, Christopher Krontz, May 15
611 2nd St., 133,460, Larry and Lori Pendleton, No seller listed, May 26
302 4th Ave., 240,000, Rebecca Harper, Mark and Lorri Hilgendorf, May 31
DEWITT
1610 17th St., 285,000, Darlene Johnson, Don and Donna Griep Trust, May 1
360th Ave., 130,000, SAE Livestock, Arlene and Rosaleen Andersen, May 5
109-111 8th St., 135,000, Rita Mullen, Shirley Mullen Trust, May 4
205 11th Ave., 275,000, Luke Ellicott, Christy and Joshua Stearns, May 10
1020 Pleasant Hill Dr., 400,000, Jude and Stacey Stork, Terry and Deborah Daniels, May 12
1322 4th Ave., 270,000, Marilyn Block, no seller listed, May 18
1125 5th St., 324,900, Matthew and Andrea Tallman, Gregory and Joni Tigges, May 18
200 8th St., 180,000, Clay Geise, Leo Fier, Jr. estate, May 22
Parcel on 252nd Ave., 75,000, Austin and Megan Till, Charles Gregoire trust, May 28
803 15th Ave., 147,500, Edstrom Properties, Gary Hintz, May 23
170th St., 250,000, Jusitn and Lisa Molumby, Michael and Heather Whitman, May 31
312 3rd St., 202,500, Allen Mumm, Jason and Jessica Tracy, May 26
308 14th Ave., 225,000, David Sackett and Emily Werve, Nicholas Earley, May 31
CLINTON
2315 Pershing Blvd., 123,600, Keith and Elizabeth Field, Eagle Point Realty, May 1
3735 Lakewood Dr., 280,000, Lynn Schwarz, Deliah Blinkinsop, May 24
80 Acres Clinton County, 1,352,000, Mildred VenHorst trust, Communty Foundation of Jackson County, May 2
2717 Pershing Blvd., 100,000, Dakota Oderwald, Kathlynne Zaehringer, May 3
112, 114-116, 122 Main Ave. - 2417 and 2413 N. 2nd St., 225,000, LeaRae’s Wellness, Sterling Federal Bank, May 8
617 1st Ave., 50,800, Scott and Felicia Almquist, Trevor and Alyssa Horst, May 4
1007 10th Ave. N., 200,000, Kevin and Barbara Wheaton, Sean and Hannah Hansen, May 8
5.38 acres, 11.04 acres Clinton County, 75,000, BC Farms, Inc., David and Tara Dohrn, May 4
2717 N. 2nd St., 100,000, Isabella Othon, Krista Othon, May 4
4691 155th St., 150,000, Charles Miller, Jr., Clayton Erickson, May 8
1500 N. 3rd St., 118,000, Matt Bentley, Robert and Vicki Blodgett, May 3
1242 8th Ave. N., 111,000, Connor Bodman and Brooke Toussaint, Donald and Ellen Ketelsen, May 12
716 Eclipse Lane, 225,000, Andrew Jungen, Patrick Murphy, May 11
314 17th Ave. N., 153,000, Dale Kimmer, Steven and Carol Kupfer, May 1
1210 2nd Ave. S., 94,900, Ryleigh Conklin, Keira Fullick, May 12
220 5th Ave. S., 80,000, MCH Holdings, Charles Allison, May 11
1124 Briarcliff Lane, 135,000, Jeremy Penrose, Phillip and Kodi Swanson, May 11
2002 N. 5th St., 70,000, Tammy Whedbee, Dorothy Wallace estate, May 12
1228 9th Ave. S., 18,000, Patrick Johnson, Laufenberg Investments, May 17
708 13th Ave. S., 95,000, Sandra Donovan, Sonya Cromer, May 17
629 10th Ave. S., 16,000, Kingdom Properties, Elizabeth Turner, May 12
1239 4th Ave. N., 139,000, John Costello, Ruby Lotspeich estate, May 17
Bareland Clinton County, 641,983, Cory Hoffman, Robert Stevenson Jr., May 19
1591 Main Ave., 400,000, Green Acres Storage, UT Enterprises, May 22
1591 Main Ave., 2,050,000, Green Acres Storage, VanGilder Enterprises, May 22
217 Lee Ct,. 55,000, Abrianna Cline, Isaiah Winter, May 12
2327 N. 5th St., 150,000, Kelly Blessard, Betty and Robert Allmandinger, May 19
3122 Roosevelt St., 120,000, Brandon Ahlgrim, Bradley and McKenzie LaShelle, May 19
2908 N. 4th St., 145,000, Marc Valdez, Blake Bombardier, May 24
1421 Springdale Dr., 100,000, Henry and Jessica Fernandez, Krystal Vawter, May 22
1601 S. 14th St., 65,000, Iowa Mill Creek Property Mgt., Nathaniel Reafsnider, May 22
1639 16th St. NW, 55,000, Martin Krogman, Robert Krogman estate, May 22
3930 Brandy Lane, 405,000, Kathleen and Matthew Lawler, Laurie Lutter, May 25
327 30th Ave. N., 66,000, Scott Solberg, Delores Solberg estate, May 19
267 Cragmor Drive, 269,900, Ernest and Renee DiSabatino, Daniel and Sherri Blohm, May 24
2418 Camanche Ave., 35,000, Keegan McNeal, Brandon and Jaclyn Bentley, May 22
1131 8th Ave. S., 72,900, Lori Maze, Lucille Middlen estate, May 18
928 5th Ave. N., 158,900, Kaleb Seil, Damen and Rae Feddersen
1311 Harrison Dr., 90,000, Jose and Marisela Facio, Aaron Shultz, May 30
556 1st Ave., 28,000, Drew Odell, Clark Pattee estate, May 19
1421 8th Ave. S., 223,800, Lisa Maidak, Donna Cherveny, May 19
614 6th Ave. S., 25,000, Daitona Litty, Real Assets, May 15
2019 N. 6th St., 60,000, Jennifer Kammerer, Isaac and Jaime Schmidt, May 25
559 3rd Ave. N., 38,000, Angela Simmons, Michael Niles, May 26
105 2nd Ave. S., 65,500, Gateway Towing, Adrian Deering, May 22
No address listed, 104,787, Raymond and Evelyn Stuedemann trust, David and Tara Dohrn, May 31
336 2nd Ave. N., 10,000, Hometown Real Estate, Jack Bear Properties, May 24
800-804 S. 6th St,. Jamison and Heather Nienke, SAS Homes, May 9
606 S. 18th St., 240,000, Danny and Michelle Peters, Laverne Meyne, May 31
1418 Pershing Blvd., 68,000, Andrew and Megan Morris, David Olsen, May 28
1503 Pershing Blvd., 110,000, David Heider and Avery Keller, Richard Thoms estate, Amay 20
1709 9th St. NW, 147,400, Jodi Traver and Jacob Allers, John Glasgow, Jr., May 18
2303 Garfield St., 85,000, Sammy and Joy Ruthart, Cara Webber, May 3
Bareland, 325,000, Dan’s Place, No seller listed, May 31
