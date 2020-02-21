PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY - PLEASE LIGHTEN IF YOU CAN
CLINTON — Dennis and Linda May of Clinton will celebrate their 50th anniversary today.
The former Linda Cheney and Dennis May were married February 22, 1970 in Elvira. They are the parents of two children, Darren (Tami) of Clinton and Jason (Tonya) of Camanche. They have 2 grandchildren, Dustin and Lilly.
He was employed with Lamson & Sessions. She was employed with The Alverno.
