CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is set next week for a DeWitt man charged with felony sexual abuse.
Brandon M. McMahon, 20, of DeWitt, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. Attorney Eric Dale is appointed to represent McMahon in the case.
According to the affidavit, on Nov. 8, 2020, a Clinton County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Genesis DeWitt Emergency Room for a report of a sexual assault that occurred in Wheatland between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. An adult woman reported she was contacted by McMahon, who said he had money to pay back what he had borrowed from her. McMahon contacted the woman and asked her to meet him at Wheatland Park. The woman said McMahon was already at Wheatland Park when she arrived. He was waiting in a small black car.
The affidavit states the woman got in the front passenger seat of McMahon's vehicle and they spoke about money. The woman said McMahon pushed her back to the passenger seat, choked her and forced himself on her. The woman stated McMahon committed a sex act with her. The woman said she blacked out during the assault when McMahon was choking her. The woman said McMahon was on top of her when she regained consciousness, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states McMahon had an Iowa driver's license with a DeWitt home address. On Oct. 23, 2020, McMahon was arrested in a 2006 black sedan. The vehicle was registered to McMahon's mother. After clearing the hospital, the deputy checked the residence and saw the vehicle parked on the street in front of the residence.
The affidavit states that on Nov. 9, 2020, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle and the residence. The affidavit states the woman provided photos taken on Nov. 9, 2020. The photos documented a scratch on the left side of her neck near her collarbone.
A preliminary hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.