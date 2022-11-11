NOV. 14
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
• Fulton City Council, 5:30 p.m., Fulton City Hall, 912 Fourth St., Fulton, Illinois.
NOV. 15
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• The Friends of the Clinton Library’s annual business meeting and luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Pizza Ranch. All present, past, and prospective members of the Friends are invited to attend. The Friends operate the Underground Bookstore at the main library; all proceeds go to support library programs and services. In November and December, all bookstore items pertaining to Christmas will be on sale for half price. The bookstore is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NOV. 16
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino.
• River Bend School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
