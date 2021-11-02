NOV. 3
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., city hall first floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
NOV. 8
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
NOV. 10
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.