WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women’s Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.