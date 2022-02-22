FEB. 24
• The Whiteside Forum, 6:30 p.m., in-person (masks required) at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. Morrison, Illinois, and virtually on zoom (Meeting ID: 897 6881 7881 and Passcode: 729402). Focus will be on the book "Twilight of Democracy: the Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism" by Anne Applebaum. If you don't have time to read the book, but are still interested in the topic there are many YouTube video interviews with the author that you can watch. For more information about The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at (815) 772-4949.
FEB. 26
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
FEB. 27
• The Environmental Advocacy Group will meet at the UU Fellowship, 309 30th Ave. North, 11:30 a.m. Topic of discussion will be "Climate Change and the Effect on Wine Production". Retired professor William Coker will lead the discussion. For more information, contact UU Fellowship at (563) 277-8900 or through email at uufclinton@gmail.com.
MARCH 2
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
MARCH 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. The Committee of the Whole meeting will follow.
MARCH 10
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.
MARCH 16
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location.
MARCH 24
• Solar project public hearing, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Community Center.
