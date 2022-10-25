OCT. 28

• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.

NOV. 8

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.

NOV. 14

• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.

NOV. 22

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.

