NOV. 23

 — Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, with Committee of the Whole meeting to follow.  To participate in the meeting via conference call, dial 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.

NOV. 24 

— City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

DEC. 1

— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 6 p.m. at the Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.

