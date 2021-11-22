NOV. 23
— Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, with Committee of the Whole meeting to follow. To participate in the meeting via conference call, dial 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
NOV. 24
— City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
DEC. 1
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 6 p.m. at the Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.