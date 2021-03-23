WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Law Center, Large Conference Room, 241 Seventh Ave. North, Clinton. The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 1823244302. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m7e84e8ddb3d48 2607e94f9c31d20ada5 Enter meeting code: 1823244302 and then password clinton23.
Clinton School District Improvement Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., Clinton Middle School library, 1350 14th St. NW.
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Camanche City Council, 6 p.m. To attend via the internet, use https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2898487. If you would like to phone in the number is 1-717- 275-8940. The access code is 289 8487. There will be a public hearing in which the council proposes to purchase a parcel of real estate located at the easte side of 14th Street and south side of Edens Avenue from Martin and Beth Lanhart for $90,000 plus all legal fees, survey fees and recording fees. Following the public hearing, the City Council intends to take immediate action in this matter.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
