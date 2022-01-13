JAN. 19

• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

JAN. 20

• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JAN. 24

• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

JAN. 25

Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JAN. 29

• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

FEB. 14

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

