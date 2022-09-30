OCT. 3

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

• Camanche School Board special work session, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.

OCT. 5

• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.

OCT. 28

• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.

