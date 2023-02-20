FEB. 21
• River Bend School Board, 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
FEB. 22
• City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
FEB. 25
• Legislative Coffee, 9-10:30 a.m., Camanche City Hall, 818 Seventh Ave., or at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., DeWitt. Community members are invited to attend and join in the conversation with local legislators Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Tom Determann. Events will be moderated to ensure all in attendance will have time to ask their questions.
FEB. 27
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
FEB. 28
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
