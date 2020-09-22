WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.

River Bend CUSD #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.

The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.

River Bend CUSD #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.

Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84561309719?pwd=YlNzL2U5Sm0wQ3N5UURaRHNpMHVDdz09 and enter meeting ID 845 6130 9719 and passcode 913330.

Clinton City Council oath of office ceremony, 5 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Riverview Drive in Clinton.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

