WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
River Bend CUSD #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.
The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.
River Bend CUSD #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton.
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84561309719?pwd=YlNzL2U5Sm0wQ3N5UURaRHNpMHVDdz09 and enter meeting ID 845 6130 9719 and passcode 913330.
Clinton City Council oath of office ceremony, 5 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Riverview Drive in Clinton.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.