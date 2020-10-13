WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 p.m., via Webex. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 126 975 6760. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 126 975 6760 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
