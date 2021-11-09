NOV. 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central Dewitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., middle school media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
NOV. 11
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
NOV. 15
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton, lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#.
NOV. 17
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
