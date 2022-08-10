AUG. 11
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m. Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Center, 4826 220th St.
AUG. 15
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
• Clinton Public Library Board, 5:15 p.m., Main Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South
AUG. 17
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
AUG. 18
• Special Clinton City Council meeting, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
• Multiple Sclerosis support group, 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton.
AUG. 22
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Lincoln Park, in downtown DeWitt, at 9:45 a.m. to travel to Delwood Flowers, owned and operated by Joshua Bauer. He will give a presentation on his business and a yard tour. Lunch and a meeting will follow at Buzzy’s in Welton. If interested in attending, or have questions, call club president Janis Harbison, at (563) 210-2085.
• Special Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
AUG. 29
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
AUG. 30
• The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled six public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions, which includes a virtual meeting option. The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois. In Clinton County, the pipeline will connect with ADM in Clinton and head south around Camanche before entering Scott County and crossing the Mississippi River north of LeClaire. The meeting will take place at the Wild Rose Convention Center at 6 p.m.
