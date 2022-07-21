JULY 21
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors meet at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. Eighth St., DeWitt, in the South Room of the auditorium, at 10 a.m. Depending on internet capabilities at the fairgrounds, the public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
JULY 26
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., regular meeting followed by the Committee of the Whole, 611. S. Third St., Clinton.
JULY 27
• Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
AUG. 1
• Informational meeting to discuss potential roundabout projects on Clinton’s Mill Creek Parkway. The City of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center to discuss these potential projects with the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m.
AUG. 10
• The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and Seventh Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the City’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project which includes all of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard. The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route that may be the most affected. An open house and public discussion will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton.
AUG. 17
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
