MAY 14
• The Clinton County Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., Clinton River King & Queen Athletic Complex, 1650 S. 14th St., Clinton.
MAY 15
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St.
MAY 16
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., at the Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
MAY 17
• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
• River Bend School Board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
MAY 19
• Clinton Human Rights Commission's 17th annual Human Rights Award ceremony, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend.
MAY 24
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
JUNE 9
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room,.
