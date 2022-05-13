MAY 14

• The Clinton County Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., Clinton River King & Queen Athletic Complex, 1650 S. 14th St., Clinton.

MAY 15

• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St.

MAY 16

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., at the Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.

MAY 17

• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.

MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.

• River Bend School Board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

MAY 19

• Clinton Human Rights Commission's 17th annual Human Rights Award ceremony, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend.

MAY 24

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JUNE 9

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

